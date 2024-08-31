GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MUDA case: Karnataka Governor was not even required to issue notice to CM before granting permission for probe, argues Solicitor-General

He clarified that the Governor’s permission has to be confined to Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act for investigation as the case has not reached the stage of prosecution

Published - August 31, 2024 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A view of High Court of Karnataka

A view of High Court of Karnataka | Photo Credit: File photo

There was no need for issuing even a notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before granting permission for conducting investigation against him under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, it was argued on before the High Court of Karnataka on behalf of the Governor.

The Governor chose to issue notice to Mr. Siddaramaiah after noticing certain irregularities initially before arriving at a prima facie conclusion that material disclosed alleged commission of cognisable offences that require a non-partisan investigation, it was stated before the court.

Submissions in this regard were made by Solicitor-General of India Tushar Mehta, who represented the office of the Governor, before a Bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna during the hearing on the petition filed by Mr. Siddaramaiah, who has questioned legality of the permission granted by the Governor.

Section 17A of the PC Act, under which the permission for investigation was granted, does not impose any condition on the competent authority to issue notice to the public servant before granting approval for investigation, argued Mr. Mehta.

All on CM’s instruction

Mr. Mehta pointed out that entire process of advice given by the State Cabinet to the Governor’s notice to Mr. Siddaramaiah was initiated from the instruction issued by the Chief Minister to the Chief Secretary (CS). The Cabinet’s 91-page advice to the Governor to drop the action against the Chief Minister was a mere reproduction of note by the CS and the opinion by the Advocate-General, he said.

Even Mr. Siddaramaiah’s petition before the court is reproduction of the Cabinet’s advice, Mr. Mehta pointed out while stating in a lighter vein that they could have at least used Artificial Intelligence tools to paraphrase the Cabinet note.

Only for investigation

Meanwhile, Mr. Mehta clarified to the court that the Governor’s permission has to be confined to Section 17A of the PC Act for investigation against the Chief Minister even though the Governor had granted sanction under Section 2018 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita as the case has not reached the stage of prosecution.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Snehamayi Krishna, one of the complainants, alleged that the documents of three acres and 16 guntas of land at Kesare village in Mysuru were “engineered and created” to show that it was agriculture land even though it was acquired by MUDA, which had formed sites using this land and sold them through registered sale deeds. MUDA had also deposited ₹3.24 lakh as compensation in favour of the land owner for the land, Mr. Singh said.

This “acquired” land on which MUDA had formed sites was purchased as an agricultural land in 2004 for ₹5.98 lakh by B.M. Mallikarjuna Swamy, brother of the Chief Minister’s wife Pravathi, and converted it through the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, said Mr. Singh. It was for this land that MUDA had allotted 14 sites in a well a developed layout in favour of Ms. Parvathi, who got the land as gift deed from her bother. She relinquished the same land in favour of MUDA to secure sites worth over ₹55 crore, claimed Mr. Singh, while pointing out that an investigation is essential to unearth the alleged fraud.

Advocate Ranganath Reddy, appearing for complainant Abraham T.J., said that “non existent” land was converted with the help of officials.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.