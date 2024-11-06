MUDA case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah questioned by Lokayukta police for nearly two hours in Mysuru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was questioned by the Lokayukta police for nearly two hours in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites to his wife by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who arrived at the office of Superintendent of Lokayukta police on Dewan’s Road in Mysuru in a private vehicle in view of the code of conduct for Assembly bypolls, was closeted with the Lokayukta police officials for about two hours from 10.10 a.m. to 12.05 p.m.

Security had been beefed up around the office of the Superintendent of Lokayukta police with police placing barricades at the entrances of roads leading to it.

A large number of police personnel were also posted around the venue.