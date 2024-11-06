GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MUDA case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah questioned by Lokayukta police for nearly two hours in Mysuru

Mr. Siddaramaiah was closeted with the Lokayukta police officials from 10.10 a.m. to 12.05 p.m.

Updated - November 06, 2024 12:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
CM Siddaramaiah arrived at the office of Superintendent of Lokayukta police on Dewan's Road in Mysuru in a private vehicle in view of the code of conduct for Assembly bypolls, on November 6, 2024.  

CM Siddaramaiah arrived at the office of Superintendent of Lokayukta police on Dewan’s Road in Mysuru in a private vehicle in view of the code of conduct for Assembly bypolls, on November 6, 2024.   | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was questioned by the Lokayukta police for nearly two hours in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites to his wife by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who arrived at the office of Superintendent of Lokayukta police on Dewan’s Road in Mysuru in a private vehicle in view of the code of conduct for Assembly bypolls, was closeted with the Lokayukta police officials for about two hours from 10.10 a.m. to 12.05 p.m.

MUDA site allotment: Karnataka High Court notice to CM Siddaramaiah and others on petition seeking transfer of probe to CBI
Police personnel posted around the office of Superintendent of Lokayukta police on Dewan's Road in Mysuru on November 6, 2024.

Police personnel posted around the office of Superintendent of Lokayukta police on Dewan’s Road in Mysuru on November 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Security had been beefed up around the office of the Superintendent of Lokayukta police with police placing barricades at the entrances of roads leading to it.

A large number of police personnel were also posted around the venue.

Published - November 06, 2024 12:34 pm IST

