MUDA case: ED summons Snehamayi Krishna

Published - October 02, 2024 08:54 am IST - MYSURU

The ED has asked the Mr. Krishna to give evidence and produce records in connection with the case

The Hindu Bureau

Activist Snehamayi Krishna who is also a complainant in the MUDA case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who is one of the complainants in the alleged MUDA scam, has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to appear before it on October 3.

The ED, which has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has asked Mr. Krishna to appear in person at 11 a.m. on October 3 to give evidence and produce records in connection with the investigation or proceedings under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.

The notice summoning Mr. Krishna, signed by investigating officer Muralikannan, Assistant Director, ED, has asked him to appear before an ED official in the Bengaluru Zonal Office of ED situated in Wilson Garden, Bengaluru. “Documents may be produced by email before the date of appearance”, the notice said.

Mr. Krishna, based on whose complaint the Lokayukta police has lodged an FIR against Mr. Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi and two others in connection with the allotment of 14 sites by MUDA to Ms Parvathi, had emailed his complaint to ED on September 27.

Karnataka / Mysore

