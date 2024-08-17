ADVERTISEMENT

MUDA case: Ahinda activists take to streets in Mysuru over Governor permitting prosecution of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Updated - August 17, 2024 03:02 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 02:59 pm IST - MYSURU

They held placards stating “Go Back Governor” while forming a human chain. While a section of the protestors removed their shirts, a few others burnt a used tyre to vent their anger against the Governor’s decision to sanction prosecution

The Hindu Bureau

Ahinda activists took to the streets in Mysuru to vent their anger against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to sanction prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), on August 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: M. A. Sriram

Ahinda activists took to the streets in Mysuru on August 17 to vent their anger against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to sanction prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Soon after the news became public, activists belonging to Ahinda, an acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits, gathered near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in front of law court complex and raised slogans against the Governor.

They held placards stating “Go Back Governor” while forming a human chain. While a section of the protestors removed their shirts, a few others burnt a used tyre to vent their anger against the Governor’s decision to sanction prosecution.

The protestors alleged that the Governor’s decision to sanction prosecution of Mr. Siddaramaiah was a “conspiracy” to target an “Ahinda leader”.

The protestors argued that MUDA had allotted sites to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife in lieu of her land that had been encroached by the MUDA while developing a layout.

The BJP government at the Centre is using Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot as a ‘puppet’, the protestors alleged while accusing the BJP and it’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner JD(S) of being ‘anti-Ahinda’.

The efforts by the protestors to lay siege to the office of the BJP was foiled by the police, who prevented them from marching towards the BJP office.

