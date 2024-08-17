GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MUDA case: Ahinda activists take to streets in Mysuru over Governor permitting prosecution of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

They held placards stating “Go Back Governor” while forming a human chain. While a section of the protestors removed their shirts, a few others burnt a used tyre to vent their anger against the Governor’s decision to sanction prosecution

Updated - August 17, 2024 03:02 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 02:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Ahinda activists took to the streets in Mysuru to vent their anger against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to sanction prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), on August 17, 2024.

Ahinda activists took to the streets in Mysuru to vent their anger against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to sanction prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), on August 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: M. A. Sriram

Ahinda activists took to the streets in Mysuru on August 17 to vent their anger against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to sanction prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Soon after the news became public, activists belonging to Ahinda, an acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits, gathered near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in front of law court complex and raised slogans against the Governor.

They held placards stating “Go Back Governor” while forming a human chain. While a section of the protestors removed their shirts, a few others burnt a used tyre to vent their anger against the Governor’s decision to sanction prosecution.

The protestors alleged that the Governor’s decision to sanction prosecution of Mr. Siddaramaiah was a “conspiracy” to target an “Ahinda leader”.

The protestors argued that MUDA had allotted sites to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife in lieu of her land that had been encroached by the MUDA while developing a layout.

The BJP government at the Centre is using Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot as a ‘puppet’, the protestors alleged while accusing the BJP and it’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner JD(S) of being ‘anti-Ahinda’.

The efforts by the protestors to lay siege to the office of the BJP was foiled by the police, who prevented them from marching towards the BJP office.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.