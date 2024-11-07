MUDA case: Activist accuses Lokayukta SP of dereliction of duty

Activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the MUDA land case which is being probed by the Lokayukta police, has accused the investigating officer of dereliction of duty.

Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, T.J. Udesh had summoned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday to question him on the allotment of 14 sites by MUDA, to his wife Parvathi. But Mr. Krishna expressed his dismay over the manner in which the hearing was held and has written to the Additional Director-General of Police expressing his concerns.

The activist said though the investigating officer had summoned the other accused in the case, Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is named as A1 (accused no. 1) in the FIR, had not been summoned all these days. “But when the High Court of Karnataka listed our plea for transfer of case to the CBI, the Lokayukta issued a notice to the Chief Minister and questioned him in a hurry,” said Mr.Krishna.

What is intriguing is that the investigating officer fixed the time for hearing at around 9.30 a.m on Wednesday and the Chief Minister — who is being questioned and is an accused — decided on the time of conclusion of the hearing, as was evident in the day’s itinerary released by the Chief Minister’s office, said Mr. Krishna.

“Though there are hundreds of documents that need to be studied and Mr. Siddaramaiah need to be questioned on that all of which will take many days, the hearing has been concluded in less than two hours as per the time fixed by the accused in the case and this does not inspire confidence in the fairness of the probe by the Lokayukta police,” said Mr. Krishna who now plans to submit the same complaint to the High Court.

