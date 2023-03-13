MUDA budget for 2023-24 downsized, flayed for ’lacking in vision’

March 13, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) budget for 2023-24 tabled here on Monday was flayed by the members for ‘’lacking in vision’’ and inability to shore up revenue to take up new projects.

The authority which is vested with the responsibility of city planning and development and whose jurisdiction extends beyond the limits of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) came in for flak from MLAs who dubbed the budget as ‘’disappointing’’.

The budget has been downsized significantly compared to the last few years on the grounds that the earlier projections were not realistic, according to MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar. He said the downsizing of the budget for the new financial year was a conscious decision taken after analysing the projected revenue and expenditure of the previous years and comparing it with actual accruals.

Even the revenue realised during 2022-23 has been revised and downsized to ₹359.86 crore while the expenditure has been pegged at ₹403.82 crore. This is against revenue in excess of ₹1,821 crore that was projected to accrue to the MUDA by the end of the financial year 2022-23.

Earlier, G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Commissioner for MUDA, presented the budget which envisages a revenue of ₹502.26 crore and an expenditure of ₹497.68 crore, leaving it with a surplus of ₹4.48 crore.

No major announcements

There are no big-bang announcements in the MUDA budget but for the mention of a new layout at Bommenahalli where the MUDA proposes to develop plots with farmers as partners in development. They will get 50 per cent of the developed plot as compensation in lieu of land provided to MUDA and will be free to sell it at the market rate to the potential buyers.

Lawn and park development has been allotted ₹5 crore while a few underpasses will be constructed bisecting the Outer Ring Road at Vijayanagara 4th stage Ist and 2nd phase to neutralise traffic congestion. The MUDA has allotted ₹2 crore for the purpose. Similar underpasses will come at J.P. Nagar and ₹15 lakh has been earmarked to prepare the detailed project report.

The bulk of the MUDA revenue is expected from sale of Civic Amenities site, distribution of houses, plots for housing etc., and the toral revenue has been pegged at ₹390 crore. The revenue by way of rentals from commercial complexes is expected to be ₹6.76 crore.

Slum development under MUDA limits has received a measly ₹50 lakh whereas it has earmarked ₹360.55 crore for drinking water supply, group housing scheme, park development etc.

Tanvir Sait, MLA, said the budget was not only lacklustre but displayed a lack of vision. Though graphic image of a cricket stadium has been provided there was not a word about it in the budget text, he added. All the amounts are mentioned in lakhs that gives a larger figure but when converted to crore, it turns out to be a paltry amount, he added. Similar views were aired by G.T.Deve Gowda, MLA, and A.H. Vishwanath, MLC.