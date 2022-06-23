MUDA approves ₹150 cr. for shoring up drinking water supply to Mysuru 

It will cater to the needs for the next 30 to 40 years

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has approved ₹150 crore to shore up drinking water supply to the city to cater to the next 30 to 40 years.

The project entails ramping up the delivery mechanism to enable pumping an additional 120 MLD of water from Bidirugodu on the banks of the Kabini. Though the installed capacity is 180 MLD, only 60 MLD was being pumped from the site and in order to meet the requirement of the growing population of Mysuru, works will be taken up to shore up the distribution network.

This was stated by MUDA Chairman H.V.Rajeev here on Thursday. He told mediapersons that the decision was approved in the MUDA meeting of its members comprising elected representatives held on Wednesday.

While ₹150 crore will be transferred to Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board which will implement the project, ₹25 crore has also been committed to augment storage capacity by constructing four more master balancing reservoirs in addition to the existing two, to meet the fluctuating demand on a 24x7 basis, according to Mr.Rajeev. So the MUDA will be releasing ₹175 crore to augment drinking water supply to the city, he added.

The project also entails expanding the capacity of the treatment and filtering plants, installation of high powered 1500 Hp capacity motors, upgrading the 11 kv power station at Udbur to 66/6 Kv apart from installing a few sub-power stations etc.

Once commissioned, water supply will meet the demands of nearly 50,000 households living in R.T.Nagar, J.P.Nagar, University Layout, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Nagar, all villages along the alignment of the supply line, and private layouts abutting the Outer Ring Road (ORR), said Mr. Rajeev.

Based on their projects it is reckoned that Mysuru City Corporation limits will require 236 MLD of water by 2025, MUDA layouts will require 138.40 MLD and areas coming under other local bodies including taluk panchayat and CMC, will require 120.10 MLD of water. The total water requirement to the city has been pegged at 494 MLD by 2025 and hence the imperatives of capacity augmentation, according to the MUDA Chairman.

This is in addition to the greenfield mega drinking water project coming up at Haleunduwadi on the backwaters of the KRS which will supply an additional 150 MLD of water in the first phase while the installed capacity will be 300 MLD.