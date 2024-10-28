ADVERTISEMENT

MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scams will affect Cong. in coming bypolls, claims Vishwanath

Updated - October 28, 2024 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath on Monday said the alleged scams in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation will cast their “dark shadows” on the ruling Congress in the coming byelections to three assembly constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday, Mr. Vishwanath said he recently visited Channapatna, which is among the three assembly segments where bypolls are scheduled to be held on November 13, and said the people will favour National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

He accused Congress candidate C.P. Yogeshwar of facing corruption charges as well as his involvement in a Mega City land scam in which several people were cheated of their money.

Referring to the alleged MUDA scam, Mr. Vishwanath raised doubts over the investigation by Lokayukta and called for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Vishwanath also took a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his failure to implement the caste census.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US