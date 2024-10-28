GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scams will affect Cong. in coming bypolls, claims Vishwanath

Updated - October 28, 2024 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath on Monday said the alleged scams in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation will cast their “dark shadows” on the ruling Congress in the coming byelections to three assembly constituencies.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday, Mr. Vishwanath said he recently visited Channapatna, which is among the three assembly segments where bypolls are scheduled to be held on November 13, and said the people will favour National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

He accused Congress candidate C.P. Yogeshwar of facing corruption charges as well as his involvement in a Mega City land scam in which several people were cheated of their money.

Referring to the alleged MUDA scam, Mr. Vishwanath raised doubts over the investigation by Lokayukta and called for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mr. Vishwanath also took a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his failure to implement the caste census.

Published - October 28, 2024 08:38 pm IST

