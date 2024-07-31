MUDA: Ahinda organisations to lay siege to BJP office in Mysuru on Aug. 3

Ahinda organisations have decided to lay siege to the BJP office in Mysuru on August 3 in protest against the efforts of the saffron party to tarnish the image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) by taking out a Bengaluru to Mysuru padayatra.

The Ahinda organisations met in the city on Wednesday to chalk out a plan of action to counter the seven-day-long Bengaluru to Mysuru padayatra from August 3 proposed by NDA allies - BJP and JD(S).

Even though the JD(S) has withdrawn its support to the padayatra scheduled to pass through Ramanagara and Mandya districts before reaching Mysuru, the Ahinda organisations have resolved to gather outside the BJP office in Lakshmipuram in Mysuru and lay siege to the premises.

The leaders of the Ahinda organisations participating in the meeting opined that the padayatra planned by the NDA allies was part of a “political conspiracy” against Mr. Siddaramaiah, who represented the aspirations of the Ahinda, an acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits.

“It is an effort by the BJP to political finish Mr. Siddaramaiah by using the alleged scam in MUDA,” said president of Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum K.S. Shivaram.

Even though the allotment of residential sites to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in lieu of her land that MUDA acquired for development of a layout was within the framework of law, the opposition parties were trying to make a “political issue” out of it only to defame Mr. Siddaramaiah, he said.

To counter such efforts of the BJP, the Ahinda organisations will be laying siege to BJP office in Mysuru on August 3, coinciding with their scheduled start of the Bengaluru to Mysuru padayatra.

Leaders of various Ahinda organisations like DSS, District Uppara Sangha, District Kumbara Sangha, and District Vishwakarma Sangha, besides Muslim organisations participated in the meeting held in Mysuru on Wednesday.