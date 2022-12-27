‘MUDA Adalat’ soon, says Pratap Simha

December 27, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MYSURU

A public grievances resolution meeting will be convened to address pending issues related to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in due course.

This was announced by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha here on Tuesday. He said MUDA Adalat will be conducted and a date fixed for it as there are a lot of grievances related to building plan, site allotment etc.

Mr. Simha was speaking to media persons after calling on MUDA Chairman Yashaswi S Somashekar. He said Mysuru was on the cusp of major development and growth owing to the near completion of the express highway connecting the city with Bengaluru.

‘’The main carriageway is likely to be thrown open to the public within the next 2 or 3 months. This will usher in changes in the city as a lot of investors and individuals are keenly considering Mysuru as an option to settle in or invest. Hence the MUDA has an important responsibility to live up to the public expectation, conduct regular meetings and clear projects’’, said Mr. Simha.

Despite the growing importance of Mysuru, the MUDA was found to be casual about clearing projects and approving building plans much to the chagrin of both the builders as well as their customers, said Mr. Simha.

He alleged that the MUDA meetings takes place ‘’once in a blue moon’’ and the developers tend to take up plot and layout development without securing clearance or approval for their plans all of which has resulted in contentious issues with customers distrusting the developers.

Mr. Simha said it was only in Mysuru that there are delays for any projects and is not so in other cities. This is not a new trend but is in vogue since the last 15 years. Hence the new MUDA Chairman has been urged to conduct atleast 2 meetings every month besides clearing all the files before March, he added. Mr. Simha said Mr. Somashekar has promised to conduct a MUDA Adalat in due course.