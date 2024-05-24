Much awaited ‘Mango Mela begins in Lalbagh

The much-awaited ‘Mango Mela’ is finally here, and on the inaugural day (Friday, May 24), many mango lovers arrived at Lalbagh to take home their favourite fruit. The mela is a one-stop destination for a wide variety of mangos from across the State and will go on until June 10.

This time, one of the major attractions is the GI-tagged Kari Ishad variety. Ganesh Gunaga, a farmer from Ankola from where the variety comes from, said, “The rates have gone up since the mango was GI tagged. It was selling for ₹200 per kg earlier; now it is priced at ₹300 per kg at the mela. Owing to weather factors, the yield of the variety has also come down to 10% this year as opposed to 50 - 70% last year.”

Shailendra Gupta, a mango enthusiast, attended the mela after a gap of four years only for Kari Ishad. He said, “I have come to Lalbagh after four years because I read that Kari Ishad will be available. But I am not very impressed with the quality even though the price might be justified.” Meanwhile, he appreciated the idea that goes behind putting up the mela. “It supports farmers who sell their yield to buyers directly avoiding the middlemen who usually purchase mangoes from them for lesser prices.”

Due to the highly reduced yield this year, the prices of mangos, even at the mela, are on the higher end. Varieties such as Imaam Pasand and Mulgoba are priced between ₹200 and ₹250 per kg, while Mallika, Dussehri, Badami/Alphonso, and Raspuri range from ₹100 to ₹150 per kg. Totapuri is selling for ₹50 to ₹70 per kg, and Sugar Baby variety is priced at ₹200 per kg, and Kalapad ranges from ₹120 to ₹135 per kg. Sindhura is available for ₹60 per kg.

Farmers consistently pointed to untimely rains and adverse weather as significant factors affecting their crops. Vijay M.V., a farmer from Chintamani in Kolar, explained, “The weather has been unfavourable this year for mango production. Rain usually comes in March, but this time, it was in May, so the quality and size were affected. If the rain came at the right time, there could be better sales, and the mangoes would taste better.”

While the crowd was thin on the first day, it is expected to swell during the weekend. “I am really excited to be here since it is my first time. I have already bought Alphonso and Totapuri mangos, and I can’t wait to try them. It is such a wonderful event, and I am looking forward to seeing what else it has to offer,” said Sreeja P, a customer.

