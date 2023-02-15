ADVERTISEMENT

MTR Foods, Akshaya Patra Foundation to serve over 13 lakh meals in Mysuru, Hubballi

February 15, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The programme was inaugurated at Government Higher Primary School, Kumbarakoppalu, Mysuru on February 15

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of mid-day meals being served to children in Mysuru by Akshaya Patra Foundation. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

MTR Foods, a player in packaged foods, in collaboration with Akshaya Patra, would provide over 13 lakh hot and nutritious mid-day meals to students in over 120 schools in Mysuru and Hubballi districts of Karnataka for one year.

MTR Foods has been supporting the foundation in the mid-day meal programme since 2014. According to MTR Foods, this collaboration has already resulted in serving over 55 lakh meals across Karnataka.

Sunay Bhasin, Chief Commercial Officer, MTR Foods said, “Our ‘Namma Makkalu, Namma MTR’ programme has been one of the core initiatives that we started in 2014. This year, we are honoured to sponsor more than 13 lakh meals in Mysuru and Hubballi districts.”

