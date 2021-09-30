MTR donates ambulance, ventilator beds to Udupi administration

Mangaluru

MTR Foods on Thursday donated a full-fledged air-conditioned ambulance with ICU facility and 10 ventilator beds to Udupi district administration.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao and Zilla Panchayat CEO Y. Naveen Bhat received the keys of the ambulance at the district hospital complex in Udupi from MTR general manager R. Murthy. Appreciating MTR’s gesture, the DC said several institutions and donors have been helping the district administration to augment public health. MTR’s contribution is timely to face the possible third wave of COVID-19, he said.

Mr. Murthy said the company deemed it as the social responsibility to help the government in delivering public health. The ambulance and the 10 ventilator beds are being provided at a cost of ₹50 lakh, he said, urging the public to make use of the facilities.

District Health Officer Nagabhushan Udupa, district surgeon Madhusudhan Nayak, and others were present.