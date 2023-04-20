M.T. Krishne Gowda files nomination papers as an Independent candidate

April 20, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

M.T. Krishne Gowda, who was denied the Congress ticket for Arkalgud constituency, filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate on Thursday. The party nominated Sridhar Gowda, who resigned as a police inspector to join politics.

Mr. Krishne Gowda, 59, who hails from an agricultural family of Dodda Magge in Arkalgud taluk, was hopeful of getting the ticket with the support of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah. Prior to the elections, Mr. Siddaramaiah had participated in a programme organised by Mr. Krishne Gowda in Arkalgud. However, it is said, KPCC president D.K.Shivakumar and his brother Lok Sabha member D.K.Suresh were in favour of fielding Mr. Sridhar Gowda.

Mr. Shivakumar handed over the B-form to Mr. Sridhar Gowda, 42, late in the evening on April 19. Immediately, Mr. Krishne Gowda decided to contest as an Independent candidate. Both filed the nomination papers on Thursday, the last day to file the papers.

