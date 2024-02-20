February 20, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has sent a proposal to the Centre to announce minimum support price for dry grapes to support farmers affected by the decline in prices.

APMC Minister Shivanand Patil told the Legislative Council that the State government has proposed MSP for dry grapes as the prices had declined over the previous years, and that the State was yet to hear from the Centre.

On the demand to supply dry grapes to schoolchildren, the Minister said that the government will consider it to meet their nutritional needs.

