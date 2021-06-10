MSMEs in Mysuru demand resumption of oxygen supply

Citing drop in demand from hospitals, Mysuru Industries Association writes to DC

Industries in Mysuru have urged the district administration to permit supply of liquid medical oxygen to industrial units with the drop in oxygen demand in hospitals following decline in COVID-19 cases.

The supply to the industries had been suspended to ensure adequate supply to hospitals after its demand went up with a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

Citing a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Disaster Management Division, the Mysuru Industries Association (MIA) has written to the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru for recommencing oxygen supply to the industries as per the advisory of the MHA.

The oxygen manufacturing industries had urged the MHA to allow supply of oxygen to industries other than the exempted ones.

MIA Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain said the oxygen availability in units trading in liquid medical oxygen has gone up and therefore steps should be taken for permitting the suppliers to resume distribution to the industries and MSMEs.

The industries, projects and units to which the oxygen supply can be resumed had been identified. They include continuous process industries, plants such as furnaces, refineries, steel, aluminum, copper processing units etc., which require continuous power supply; infrastructure projects and plants; MSMEs, exporters of manufacturing sector requiring oxygen for production and food processing units.

The MHA, in a recent communication, said the Department of Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT) may allow usage of liquid oxygen to the above mentioned industries, projects and units on a temporary basis subject to ensuring adequate supply of liquid medical oxygen to hospitals and other medical purposes as per the demands of the State as well as adequate supply to industries manufacturing ampules and vials, oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, neutral glass tubing, pharma sector and defence forces.