MSIL outlets record sales of ₹18.85 cr. on Dec 31

January 01, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The total sales at 1,031 MSIL liquor outlets across the state on the last day of 2023 (December 31) touched ₹ 18.85 crore. 

According to MSIL Managing Director Manojkumar, this is an increase of ₹4.34 crore compared with the sales of ₹ 14.51 crore on the corresponding day of the previous year.  

An outlet near Raichur railway station recorded the highest sales of ₹ 11.66 lakh, followed by another outlet on Gunj Road of the same city that recorded a sales of ₹ 9.96 lakh. 

Among the districts, Bengaluru Urban topped the list with sales touching ₹ 1.82 crore. On the corresponding day in the previous year, the district had sold liquor worth ₹ 1.35 crore. 

The sales at the upgraded first-of-its-kind MSIL Boutique which was inaugurated on Monday at Thimmaiah Road in Basaveshawaranagara touched ₹ 3.5 lakh. This outlet had recorded sales of ₹ 2.59 lakh on the corresponding day in the previous year. 

While on normal days, the total sales of liquor at MSIL outlets in the State would be around ₹ 8 crore, it touched a peak of ₹ 18.85 crore on the eve of the new year’s day. 

