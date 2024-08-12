ADVERTISEMENT

M.S. Sindhur, 93, passes away in Bagalkot

Published - August 12, 2024 08:03 pm IST - Belagavi

During the Karnataka unification movement, he represented before the Mahajan Commission

The Hindu Bureau

M.S. Sindhur passed away in Tungal of Jamkhandi taluk. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Pro-Kannada activist M.S. Sidhur, who fought for the cause of unification of Karnataka, died in Tungal near Jamkhandi of Bagalkot district on Monday.

He was 93. Mr. Sindhur served as a Kannada teacher in Jath and other taluks in Maharashtra for over three decades.

He presented documents before the Mahajan Commission and pressed for inclusion of Kannada speaking villages with Karnataka.

The former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai felicitated him at the district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Bagalkot some time ago.

Mr. Sindhur walked from house to house and government offices to collect documents.

He and his friends were instrumental in the efforts to retain several Kannada speaking villages in Karnataka, according to Ashok Chandaragi, convenor of the central committee of Kannada organisations in Belagavi.

