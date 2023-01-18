  M.S. Ramaiah girls’ hostel to be inaugurated in Mysuru on Jan. 22

January 18, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Dr. M.S. Ramaiah Girls’ Hostel at Saraswathipuiram in Mysuru will be inaugurated by former Minister M.R. Seetharam on January 22.

The Yogi Nareyana Banajiga Balija Sangha, Mysuru, in a statement here, said a Pratibha Puraskara and a matrimonial meet will also be held along with the inauguration of the girls’ hostel.

Sri Muktidanandaji from Ramakrishna Ashram in Mysuru and former Chairperson of Mysuru Paints and Varnishes H.A. Venkatesh will also be present on the occasion.

More information about the matrimonial meet can be obtained from Ph: 0821-2340734.