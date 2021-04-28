M.S. Kumar passes away

Mangaluru

28 April 2021 02:31 IST

M.S. Kumar, retired physical education director of KMC, Mangaluru, passed away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest at his daughter’s house in Gadag. He was 87.

Kumar was the body building coach for almost all body builders in Mangaluru, said one of his students Kishan Kumar. He is survived by his wife Geetha, daughter Urmila, son-in-law Guruprasad and two grandchildren. He trained many national and international body builders, Mr. Kishan Kumar said.

