M.S. Dhoni Global School clarifies

February 07, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Responding to the news item published in The Hindu on February 5, 2022, titled “Notice to M.S. Dhoni Global School”, the management of the institution at Kudlu has stated that they have permission to run classes with State Board syllabus till Class 8, issued by DDPI, Government of Karnataka and hold a No Objection Certificate to get affiliated to CBSE, issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of Karnataka. They have said that they are also a “CBSE candidate school” for starting Class 9 in 2023-2024.

In the news item published in The Hindu, DDPI P. Bylanjanappa had stated that the school was operating without any affiliation to any board. However, in the notice served to the school, the Department had only raised questions about its CBSE Board affiliation.