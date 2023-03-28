MRTS sought on Bengaluru-Mysuru double line section

March 28, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Ministry of Railways has been urged to introduce Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) on the fully electrified Bengaluru-Mysuru double line section to provide efficient and environment-friendly transportation between the two cities.

This is also expected to shore up the operational efficiency of the section and reduce traffic congestion on the road.

The issue was raised by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha with the Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw who was apprised of the recent developments on the connectivity front including the proposed expansion of the Mysuru airport and the recent inauguration of the Expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru and its impact on the city. The Minister was informed that Mysuru was on the cusp of industrial and economic growth and an MRTS was imperative in view of the projected development.

Mr. Simha said if fast moving trains were introduced on the existing route, it would enable optimal utilisation of the existing line capacity and narrow the operational costs while the citizens living along the corridor would get a safe, fast and affordable transport system contributing to reduction in greenhouse gas emission.

Justifying the demand, the MP said Mysuru was now growing at a rapid pace and was emerging as a premier start-up hub in the country. It was now well placed for promoting innovation and early stage acceleration programmes that facilitates the influx of talent pool of labour from across the country. Hence the railways was urged to introduce additional four MEMUs in addition to the existing 3 MEMU services.

The Minister was also urged to extend the Bengaluru-Mumbai Udyan Epress to Mysuru on the grounds that there was demand for it from the fastest growing city in the State.

The issue was in the backburner for long but has been raised again in the run-up to the State elections. The Minister was informed that the International Semi-Conductor Consortium was set to establish India’s first chip-making plant in Mysuru and this facility had the potential to generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Besides, the promised mega textile park and silk cluster in Mysuru was expected to generate thousands of jobs and help in the economic development of the region besides drawing huge investments and infrastructure and drive the movement of skilled and unskilled workers from across the country to Mysuru.

Mr. Simha also sought an increase in the frequency of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru train via Mysuru from tri-weekly to daily besides its extension to Karwar and Kannur. This would connect Mysuru to destinations like Mangaluru and Udupi to enable access to other pilgrimage centres in the coastal belt, he added.