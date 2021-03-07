MRPL to fund ₹1.45 crore for coastal afforestation

Mangaluru

07 March 2021 00:19 IST

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) on Friday inked a pact with the Karnataka Forest Department to fund latter’s afforestation programme at Bengre Deemed Forest area near Tannirbhavi, off the city.

The company will fund ₹1.45 crore for the department’s efforts to raise a plantation at the identified location under the agreement.

The department plans to plant 4,000 saplings of different species in an area of 10 hectares at Bengre. MRPL has taken up the project under its corporate social responsibility.

MRPL directors Pomila Jaspal (Finance) and Sanjay Varma (Refinery), executive directors M. Elango (Refinery) and B.H.V. Prasad (Projects), CVO Rajeev Kushwah, divisional forest officer V. Karikalan, Assistant Conservator of Forests N. Subramanya Rao, Range Forest Officer P. Sreedhar and others were present.

MRPL will also assist the department by supporting its seashore afforestation mitigation measures. Sandy beach soil will be replaced with fresh red soil, shade net will be provided at seashore area for salted sea breeze control, water for seedling/tree’s etc. also will be arranged at Bengre. according to a release.

The initiatives of MRPL are expected to help the Department combat the menace of coastal deforestation and benefit the region to strengthen the environment.

The project is slated for completion by 2025.