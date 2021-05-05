MRPL oxygen plants planned in Belagavi, Koppal, Haveri and Uttara Kannada

Dakshina Kannada-based petroleum factory, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, will set up oxygen plants in Belagavi and some North Karnataka districts.

This will help hospitals that are facing scarcity of oxygen, Deputy Commissioner K. Harish Kumar said in a meeting with officers here on Wednesday.

He said that the company had announced plans to set up plants in Mangaluru, Belagavi, Koppal, Haveri and Uttara Kannada. They are expected to supply oxygen to the government.

Officers said that the petrol company had in a release announced that each one of these plants is expected to produce around one million litres of oxygen per day. The Mangalore unit is expected to cost around ₹1.1 crore.

This system will have compressors, pressure swing absorption (PSA) tanks, air filters, tanks, dryers and other equipment. They will produce medical grade oxygen.

Apart from these MRPL units, ONGC is expected to set up plants in Ballari and Gadag. This was revealed by an officer of the Drug Control Department in a recent video conference with the Chief Secretary, according to a Health Department officer.