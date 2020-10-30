MRPL-MSNIM holds competitions to mark Vigilance Awareness Week

Mangaluru

30 October 2020 00:42 IST

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) and Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM) organised the award distribution programme for MRPL-MSNIM Vigilance Awareness Competitions 2020 that received overwhelming response from college students here on Thursday.

The compeittions were organised as a part of MRPL’s Vigilance Awareness Program for students. MRPL's Chief Vigilance Officer Rajeev Kushwaha inaugurated the award distribution programme at the Institute's campus at Bondel that was held through an online platform. As many as 4,120 e-certificates were issued for the quiz competition, 105 entries were received for the essay writing and poster competition from colleges across States, said a release.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Kushawaha invited them to make the well-crafted Vigilance pledge part of their life and also while working in the industry try to re-engineer the systems to eliminate chances of foul play. Women's National Education Society president Kudpi Jagadeesh Shenoy emphasised the importance of good governance as corruption is inhibiting governance; only vigilance would play a vital role in promoting economic development.

It was followed by announcing winners of various competitions held online. Veena Shetty, Govinda Dasa College, Surathkal, Sathwik Shetty, Canara Engineering College, Mangaluru and K. Dilna from School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru, were the first three winners in English essay writing. In Hindi essay writing, M. Kiran, KG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, Fathima from GFGC, Belthangady and Venishya Lasado, Carmel Colelge, Bantwal, secured the first three positions.

Sharath Shetty, B.B. Hegde First Grade College, Kundapura, P. Kavya, P. Dayananda Pai P. Sathish Pai GFGC, Mangaluru and Roshney Vilma Lobo, Carmel College, Bantwal secured first three places in Kannada essay writing while Ankitha Pai, SDM College, Ujire, Solita Rodrigues, Bhandarkar's College, Kundapura and Rekhaprakash Achar from Vivekananda college, Puttur secured first three places in Poster competition.

Institute Director Molly S Cahudhuri, MRPL's General Managers Lakshmeesha Bhat and Rudolph Noronha and others were present.