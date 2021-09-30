MRPL inks pact with startup for door delivery of diesel

Mangaluru

30 September 2021 22:11 IST

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. on Thursday entered into an agreement with M/s PEP Fuels Technologies Pvt. Ltd. for door-to-door delivery of diesel.

A release from MRPL said Pep Fuels, a startup company promoted by M/s ONGC, would source diesel from MRPL and deliver it to customers’ doorsteps through mobile dispensers. This would ease product sourcing and inventory carrying costs for customers.

Pep Fuels’ online platform enables customers to place and process orders through mobile/web, with minimum manual intervention. Based on this model’s success, MRPL would expand the door-to-door delivery services to other towns and cities in the coming days.

MRPL Group general manager (marketing) H.C. Sathyanarayana and Pep Fuels director Tikendra Kumar signed the agreement in the presence of MRPL executive director (projects) B.H.V. Prasad and others.

PEP Fuels is a startup company registered with the Department of Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.