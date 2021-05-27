MRPL initiates probe into recruitment issue

Company claims 90% of its non-management workforce is from Karnataka

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) on Thursday said more than 70% of employees in its Integrated Complex were from Karnataka while nearly 90% of the company’s non-management cadre employees were from the State.

Without giving a breakup of the employees recruited recently over which a controversy has erupted, the company in a release here said the figures were a proof of its approach towards local employment. MRPL has employed more than 600 members from project-displaced families.

Following a recent meeting with the MP, the district in-charge Minister and MLAs over the recent recruitment issue, MRPLhas initiated an investigation through its Chief Vigilance Officer. The CVO reports to the Central Vigilance Commission. MRPL reaffirms its commitment to a fair and transparent recruitment process ensuring justice to all concerned. Its recruitment policies were being guided by the Government of India, the company said.

It has been supporting the business of vendors, suppliers, contractors, consultants and various other service providers from the coastal region.

The clarification was being issued following media reports about non-recruitment of local people in MRPL.

MRPL said it has made contributions to Karnataka during the COVID-19 crisis by keeping the refinery running all the time to ensure uninterrupted supply of fuel and LPG.

The company has also contributed over ₹150 crore in five years towards corporate social responsibility initiatives including construction of school buildings, water supply, improving government hospitals, supporting Swatch Mangaluru Abhiyan, and construction of oxygen plants.