MRI scanning facility to be inaugurated in Kodagu on Sunday

MRI scanning facility will be inaugurated at the teaching hospital of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences in Madikeri on Sunday.

The MRI scanning unit at the Department of Medical Education-run Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences will meet a long-pending demand of people of Kodagu for such a facility in the district.

In a statement, Madikeri MLA Manthar Gowda said the absence of MRI scanning facility in any government or private medical centres in Kodagu district was forcing patients to travel outside the district to either Mysuru, Mangaluru, or Bengaluru for the diagnostic facility.

The installation of an advanced MRI scanning unit at the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences will help in the patient undergo the required diagnostic tests of MRI scanning locally. Based on the reports of MRI scanning, the patients can be provided with the required medical treatment, he added.