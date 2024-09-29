MRI scanning facility inaugurated at Kodagu

An advanced MRI scanning unit was inaugurated at the teaching hospital of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences in Madikeri on Sunday.

The facility was inaugurated by the Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil in the presence of Madikeri MLA, Manthar Gowda, and Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna.

The inauguration of the MRI scanning facility was a long-pending demand of the people of Kodagu. For, such a diagnostic facility is not available in any government or private medical centre in Kodagu district, forcing the patients to travel to either Mysuru, Bengaluru or Mangaluru for the same.

With the commissioning of the MRI scanning facility at the teaching hospital of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences by the State government now, patients can undergo scanning at the hospital in Madikeri itself and treatment can be provided to them based on the diagnostic reports, said an official statement here on Sunday.