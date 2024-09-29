GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MRI scanning facility inaugurated at Kodagu

Published - September 29, 2024 09:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

An advanced MRI scanning unit was inaugurated at the teaching hospital of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences in Madikeri on Sunday.

The facility was inaugurated by the Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil in the presence of Madikeri MLA, Manthar Gowda, and Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna.

The inauguration of the MRI scanning facility was a long-pending demand of the people of Kodagu. For, such a diagnostic facility is not available in any government or private medical centre in Kodagu district, forcing the patients to travel to either Mysuru, Bengaluru or Mangaluru for the same.

With the commissioning of the MRI scanning facility at the teaching hospital of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences by the State government now, patients can undergo scanning at the hospital in Madikeri itself and treatment can be provided to them based on the diagnostic reports, said an official statement here on Sunday.

Published - September 29, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.