MRI machine to be bought for YIMS at a cost of ₹10.7 crore

The State Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi on September 17 has given approval to spending ₹10.70 crore on a 1.5 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine for Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) in Yadgir.

With this, the newly constructed District Hospital attached to the medical college, which is called YIMS, will get another important and necessary piece of equipment for public usage.

The 300-bed hospital, which has been constructed at a cost of ₹56 crore on 30 acres of land, was inaugurated in January 2021 by the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. On that same day, Mr. Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone for the construction of a medical college at a cost of ₹325 crore on 48 acres of land.

Both the college and hospital started functioning in 2022 when the college was given approval to take admissions for MBBS courses.

“The YIMS now has a CT scan, X-ray and laboratory for all types of blood investigations. These facilities are all functioning without hindrance. We are now waiting for licence from the Central government to run a blood bank on the hospital premises,” District Surgeon Rizwana Afreen told The Hindu.

At present, the hospital authorities are referring patients to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi or the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Raichur for MRI scanning.

Dr. Afreen said that with the Cabinet’s approval, “we will shortly have an MRI machine added to the existing facilities ensuring proper medical care and required diagnoses for the poor.”

Private facilities

Now, two private MRI centres are functioning in the city and patients, who are unable to go to either Kalabuargi or Raichur, pay a higher price fixed by the private parties for the required diagnosis through MRI machines.

“The government hospital authorities should manage the MRI machines properly and conduct medical examinations for poor patients, once the sanctioned machine starts functioning in the future,” Sharanu Gadduge, president of the North Karnataka unit of a pro-Kannada organization, has said.