“Mr. CM, please go slow. We don’t have a good hospital here”

“Please go slow, we don’t a good hospital in Sringeri” – this was the text on banners that welcomed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Sringeri on Tuesday.

The residents of Sringeri taluk, who have been demanding a 100-bed hospital for the last 15 years, had put up the banners on the route the Chief Minister took from Menase helipad to Sharada Peetha in the town. They appealed to the travellers to maintain low speed to avoid accidents as there was no well-equipped hospital nearby.

The residents submitted him a memorandum seeking the hospital. The locals have to travel at least 100 km to get emergency healthcare. Many people have died on the way to big cities with well-equipped hospitals. The local people had observed bandh on October 22 last year on the same issue. At present, the town has a 30-bed hospital with hardly any advanced facilities, they said. They also informed him that earlier the hospital project could not take off because of non-availability of land.

Mr .Bommai received the memorandum and assured that he would resolve the issue.