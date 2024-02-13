GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MPVL supplies ink for global elections too

February 13, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mysuru-based MPVL has been supplying ink for the elections abroad too.

It recently supplied ink for the elections in Cambodia, Fiji islands, Sierra Leone, and Papua New Guinea. It has a major ink order from Malaysia.

MPVL gets orders for the ink supply from over 25-30 countries. In 2021, the company exported ink worth ₹8.14 crore. The first export of ink for an overseas election was in 1978-79.

The ink production began in 1962 based on a special chemical combination formulated by the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), New Delhi.

Situated on a seven-acre campus at Bannimantap Extension here, the factory celebrated its 75th anniversary. The factory was founded in 1937 by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, then Maharaja of Mysore, as Mysore Lac Factory and the company was renamed as Mysore Lac and Paints Limited in 1947. It was again rechristened Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited in 1989, after it started production of varnish besides paints.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.