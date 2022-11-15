MPVL platinum jubilee to be celebrated on Nov. 28

November 15, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

The platinum jubilee of Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL) will be held on November 28. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to inaugurate the event at Kalamandira. In this connection, MPVL Chairman R .Raghu visited the palace on Tuesday and invited Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the Mysore royal family to the event. MPVL is a government of Karnataka undertaking company and is the sole supplier of indelible ink for the country’s elections since decades. The company has supplied ink for Lok Sabha, Assembly and local body elections since 1962. MPVL was founded by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the former Maharaja of Mysuru, in 1937.

