MPs urged to help coffee growers

Karnataka Growers Federation office-bearers, on Sunday, met Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje and other Parliament members and appealed to them to come to the rescue of coffee growers, who were facing many problems.

KGF President H.T. Mohan Kumar and organising secretary K.K. Vishwanath met Ms. Shobha Karandlaje, Bharatiya Kisan Sangha president Basave Gowda, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya and others.

The office-bearers demanded that the loans borrowed for coffee cultivation should be kept out of the ambit of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002. In recent years coffee growers were facing cases under the Act.

They also demanded that the government provide loans for the growers at low interest rates and restructure current loans. They urged the government to keep farm loans out of the CIBIL score. The KGF office-bearers also met officers of the Commerce Ministry and Finance Ministry in this regard.