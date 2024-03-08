MPs urged to get clearance for Kalasa Banduri Nala Project before Lok Sabha polls

March 08, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Blaming the BJP-led Union government for the delay in the implementation of the Kalasa Banduri Nala Project, the former MLC Mohan Limbikai has urged members of Parliament from the region to exert pressure on the Centre to get the requisite clearances for the project before the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Limbikai said that Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal delivered the verdict in August 2018 and although the State government applied for getting clearances, the Union government is delaying the issue citing various reasons.

He said after the gazette notification was issued in 2020, the State government prepared a detailed project report (DPR) and sought the requisite permissions from the Centre. However, the Centre is dillydallying on the issue at the behest of the BJP-led Goa government, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Limbikai said that the State government has submitted all the requisite details seeking clearance for the project when it came up before the Wildlife Board on January 30 this year.

However, till date, neither the board has communicated to the State on the position of its application nor has it sought any further details on the issue, he said.

To a query, he clarified that application before the Wildlife Board has not been rejected and also, there has been no communication to the State government on any other development.

He also said that while the Goa government has reportedly raised objection citing presence of a tiger corridor, a Central team, led by senior official Kaushik, has observed in its report that there is no tiger corridor on the proposed project site.

Mr. Limbikai said that he will urge the members of Parliament from the region, including Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, to exert pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government to get the clearances before the Lok Sabha polls.

Pending wages

The Congress leader said that under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme, the Union government has to release ₹702 crore towards wages for job card holders and till date, it has not released the amount.

He also said that job card holders who are entitled to get work for a minimum of 100 days under the scheme have only received a maximum of 55 days of work in the last five years. Due to these developments, people in distress are forced to migrate in search of livelihood, he said.

Confident

On his candidature for the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency, he said that he has staked claim for the party ticket and has received positive response from the senior leaders.

Mr. Limbikai said that people from different communities have positively responded to his candidature. He said that he is confident of getting Congress ticket and that he will fight the elections effectively.

Congress leaders Bangaresh Hiremath, Rajashekhar Menasinakai, Bapugouda Patil, Anwar Mudhol and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.