MP’s meeting on cricket stadium

November 20, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha held discussions with the cricket administrators on establishing a cricket stadium in Mysuru. Mr. Simha held a meeting with former cricketer Brijesh Patel and the newly-appointed office-bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the plans of developing the stadium in Mysuru. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.