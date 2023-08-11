MPs from Kalyana Karnataka region urged to press for AIIMS in Kalaburagi or Raichur

August 11, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge has urged MPs from Kalyana Karnataka region to raise their voice in Parliament in support of establishing an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) either in Kalaburagi or in Raichur district.

Addressing presspersons at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Kharge said that Raichur district is one of the aspirational districts identified by the Niti Aayog.

Both the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Kalaburagi and the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Raichur are fully-equipped with the latest technological advancements and machinery. Even if one goes by merit, either Kalaburagi or Raichur will easily qualify for the getting the AIIMS. The demand is quite genuine, Mr. Kharge said.

The AIIMS coming up in Kalaburagi or Raichur will not only cater to the local populace but also the poorest of the poor patients from across the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region, he said.

Water Audit Committee

Referring to recent cases reported from Chitradurga and Raichur districts, where people fell ill after consuming contaminated water, Mr. Kharge said that his department will constitute a Water Audit Committee for assessing water quality across the State.

He said that the State saw an increase in the number of water-borne diseases over the past two months. The expert committee will study the water quality across the State and submit a report within a month.

In the wake of complaints over quality of works under the Union government’s flagship Jal Jeevan Mission programme, Mr. Kharge said that the State government has ordered a third-party inspection.