HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MPs from Kalyana Karnataka region urged to press for AIIMS in Kalaburagi or Raichur

August 11, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge speaking to media persons in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge speaking to media persons in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge has urged MPs from Kalyana Karnataka region to raise their voice in Parliament in support of establishing an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) either in Kalaburagi or in Raichur district.

Addressing presspersons at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Kharge said that Raichur district is one of the aspirational districts identified by the Niti Aayog.

Both the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Kalaburagi and the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Raichur are fully-equipped with the latest technological advancements and machinery. Even if one goes by merit, either Kalaburagi or Raichur will easily qualify for the getting the AIIMS. The demand is quite genuine, Mr. Kharge said.

The AIIMS coming up in Kalaburagi or Raichur will not only cater to the local populace but also the poorest of the poor patients from across the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region, he said.

Water Audit Committee

Referring to recent cases reported from Chitradurga and Raichur districts, where people fell ill after consuming contaminated water, Mr. Kharge said that his department will constitute a Water Audit Committee for assessing water quality across the State.

He said that the State saw an increase in the number of water-borne diseases over the past two months. The expert committee will study the water quality across the State and submit a report within a month.

In the wake of complaints over quality of works under the Union government’s flagship Jal Jeevan Mission programme, Mr. Kharge said that the State government has ordered a third-party inspection.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.