MPLAD: New guidelines to expand scope for utilisation of funds and reduce delays

March 17, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The new guidelines on the implementation of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme, which will come into effect from April 1, have expanded the scope for the utilisation of funds and are also expected to help overcome delay with less paperwork. They are also expected to provide emphasis on creating durable assets as per the local needs.

In the list of a host of areas where the funds can be utilised, agriculture in terms of input assistance and natural calamity have been added, government sources said. Several restrictions that were in the previous guidelines have been eased. One of the important aspects of the new guidelines is that the MP is given a host of areas where the money can be given, and the MP’s discretion has been removed, sources said and added that this prevents reckless use of money meant for public purpose.

Annually, each MP gets ₹5 crore under the MPLAD funds. Karnataka has 28 members in the Lok Sabha, 13 in the Rajya Sabha and and one nominated MP. The MPLAD scheme was introduced in 1993. On Friday, Karnataka hosted a south zone workshop on the new guidelines, which was inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary Shalini Rajinish, in which representatives from nine States/ Union Territories attended.

Sources said that while the renovation of old buildings built under the scheme had been banned earlier, the new guidelines allow repairs costing up to ₹50 lakh. Among other features in the new guidelines, a penal clause on officials has been introduced for the first time, and MPLAD funds can be given for the construction of government buildings and up to ₹1 crore can be contributed for natural disaster works. MPs have been allowed to contribute up to ₹25 lakh outside the constituency.

