ADVERTISEMENT

MP Yaduveer Wadiyar opens his office

Published - August 14, 2024 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

K.T. Veerappa inaugurating the office of MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar at the CADA office premises in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The office of Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was inaugurated on the ground floor of the Public Offices Building on the CADA office premises here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Retired professor K.T. Veerappa inaugurated the office in the presence of Mr. Wadiyar and others.

The scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, who is the first time MP for Mysuru and Kodagu, had announced that he would open his office at a convenient place here for the public to meet him and submit their grievances.

ADVERTISEMENT

While responding to the remarks during elections on whether Mr. Wadiyar would be approachable since being a royal, the MP had said that the public need not have to come to the palace to meet him as he would have an office for them to meet him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Boston-educated MP, who tasted success in his first election on the BJP ticket, had said after his election that he has a grand vision for Mysuru and he would implement his vision in a phased manner, working closely with the centre in getting projects for the city, district and Kodagu.

A.H. Vishwanath,MLC, former MLA S.A. Ramdas, several BJP leaders, and prominent city personalities visited the office and congratulated the MP on his new office. A large number of public too visited the office to greet Mr. Wadiyar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US