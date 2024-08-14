MP Yaduveer Wadiyar opens his office

The office of Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was inaugurated on the ground floor of the Public Offices Building on the CADA office premises here on Wednesday.

Retired professor K.T. Veerappa inaugurated the office in the presence of Mr. Wadiyar and others.

The scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, who is the first time MP for Mysuru and Kodagu, had announced that he would open his office at a convenient place here for the public to meet him and submit their grievances.

While responding to the remarks during elections on whether Mr. Wadiyar would be approachable since being a royal, the MP had said that the public need not have to come to the palace to meet him as he would have an office for them to meet him.

The Boston-educated MP, who tasted success in his first election on the BJP ticket, had said after his election that he has a grand vision for Mysuru and he would implement his vision in a phased manner, working closely with the centre in getting projects for the city, district and Kodagu.

A.H. Vishwanath,MLC, former MLA S.A. Ramdas, several BJP leaders, and prominent city personalities visited the office and congratulated the MP on his new office. A large number of public too visited the office to greet Mr. Wadiyar.