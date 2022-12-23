MP welcomes decision to conduct K-SET by KEA

December 23, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, on Friday expressed his gratitude to Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Karnataka government’s decision to henceforth conduct the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) instead of the University of Mysore, which was the nodal center for conducting the test all these years.

Candidates writing the test would become eligible for the posts of assistant professors if they clear the examination. The University Grants Commission had appointed the UoM as the nodal center for conducting the K-SET.

In February this year, the MP met UGC Chairman M. Jagadeesh Kumar to complain about the alleged irregularities and serious lapses by the University in the conduct of K-SET and sought a probe into the matter.

In his letter, the MP had cited about innumerable complaints from students and aspirants from different parts of Karnataka about the “injustice” being done to them. The MP had also questioned the university about the wrong answer keys which were published for which students were made to pay the price, according to the letter.

Acting on the letter, the VC of the university was asked by the UGC to address the issue expeditiously.

In November this year, the MP wrote to Mr. Ashwath Narayan citing his letter to the UGC chairman and his request for an inquiry into the conduct of the K-SET conducted by the University of Mysore from 2016 to 2021. The UGC had asked the VC to address the issue expeditiously but no steps had been taken in this regard till date, Mr. Simha said in his plea.

There have been a series of allegations and complaints from the students and on the conduct of the examination and the alleged “manipulation” of the results in the examination. There were major lapses in the conduct of the examination, he had charged.

The MP had urged the Minister to constitute an inquiry against the then coordinator of K-SET and other authorities who were in-charge of conducting the examination.

“I express my sincere gratitude to the State government for favourably responding to my appeal and taking the decision to conduct the K-SET from KEA,” the MP said, in a statement here on Friday.