ADVERTISEMENT

MP wants Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge sacked from respective Cabinet

September 07, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament Umesh Jadhav addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav has demanded that Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who called for eradication of Sanatana Dharma like dengue and malaria, and Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, who endorsed the former’s remarks, should be sacked from the respective Cabinet.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday, Dr. Jadhav said that for the statement made by both these Ministers, Mr. Stalin and Mr. Kharge should be dropped from the Cabinet for hurting the religious sentiments of more than 110 crore people who follow Sanatana Dharma in India.

Dr. Jadhav said that he has written to the Governor against Mr. Kharge demanding that he be sacked from the Cabinet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Constitution guarantees to every citizen the liberty to follow the religion of his choice. One cannot show disrespect towards any religion, Dr. Jadhav added.

Mr. Stalin belongs to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which is a part of INDIA bloc.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is leading the INDIA alliance, should clarify his stand on the statement made by Mr. Stalin and Priyank Kharge calling for eradication of Sanatana Dharma like dengue and malaria. Mallikarjun Kharge should also make clear his views about Sanatana Dharma, Dr. Jadhav added.

Meanwhile, the former legislator Rajkumar Patil Telkur said that the Congress and its alliance parties are targeting Hindus by hurting their religious sentiments. Mr. Telkur demanded that Mr. Stalin and Priyank Kharge tender unconditional apology to the people of the country for hurting their religious sentiments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US