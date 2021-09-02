MP wants name of Rajiv Gandhi dropped from Nagarahole national park in Karnataka

MYSURU

02 September 2021 17:59 IST

Requests that the park be named in honour of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa

Close on the heels of BJP MLA C.T. Ravi seeking to rename Indira Canteens, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park at Nagarahole in honour of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa.

His letter to the CM follows an online petition launched by a few individuals early in August urging the Karnataka government to rename the park after Field Marshal Cariappa.

Advertising

Advertising

The online petition has garnered nearly 15,000 signatures. It argues that the park was originally known as Nagarahole and was renamed after Rajiv Gandhi ‘to please a particular family and its party’. Hence, the petition calls for either reverting to the original name or rename the park in honour of Field Marshal Cariappa who was from Kodagu.

In his letter dated August 30, Mr. Simha argued that 3 out of 103 national parks in India bear the name of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, including the one at Nagarahole.

Besides this, there are several other national parks in India bearing the names of members of the Nehru-Gandhi family, which he described as an attempt to ‘wrongfully appropriate inheritance of projects of the government of India aimed at biodiversity conservation’.

Citing the online campaign, he said that Nagarahole derives its name from a winding river that runs eastward through the forest, which was declared a sanctuary in 1955. The forest was spread over 258 sqkm, which was subsequently expanded to cover an area of 643.39 sqkm spread across Mysuru and Kodagu districts.

Keeping in mind the sentiments of a vast majority of the people of Kodagu district, Mr. Simha requests that Rajiv Gandhi National Park be renamed as Field Marshal K.M.Cariappa Nagarahole National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Also Read MP writes to CM seeking curbs on fan pages of IAS, IPS officers

The BJP MP had recently written another letter to the CM objecting to the fan pages on social media sites of IAS and IPS officers arguing that some of them not only pit the public against politicians but also corner credit for projects launched by the government.