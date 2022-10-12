MP wants MUDA to prepare DPR for Peripheral Ring Road

With hopes that Mysuru would be developed as an important start-up and IT hub of the State after Bengaluru, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Wednesday said the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) in the city can eliminate the unchecked commercialisation along the existing Outer Ring Road (ORR) and help decongest the core area poised to grow exponentially in the next two decades.

Mr SImha, after submitting a memorandum to Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar in Mysuru, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also indicated that the proposed PRR should be the best suited model to make the project financially prudent. The CM also suggested that clusters - real estate, residential as well as commercial, industrial, health infrastructure, IT and BT parks, hardware and software and educational and social along the PRR - each spread over a minimum of 1,000 acres would help in making the project financially viable.

The MP urged the Minister in charge of Mysuru district to direct the Mysore Urban Development Authority to prepare a detailed project report (DPR). “The MUDA has to set aside a sum of ₹10 crore towards the preparation of the DPR as the project aims at decongesting the city and prevent traffic problems that are encountered in the future as the city develops,” he said.

Mr. Simha said the Minister immediately directed the MUDA Commissioner to invite tenders for the DPR.

The MP said the MUDA Commissioner had informed him recently that the PRR figured in the MUDA budget and the project feasibility report was underway to facilitate the preparation of the DPR for submission to the Karnataka State Urban Development Ministry for onward submission to the Union Government.

Mr. Simha said Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had suggested when he met him recently that the MUDA has to send the DPR at the earliest on the proposed 102-km PRR so that it can be under the ambit of Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-2.