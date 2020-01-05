MP wants Citizenship Act implemented from State

Terming the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament as a commendable job, Karadi Sanganna, Lok Sabha member for Koppal, has expressed his desire to implement the Act from Karnataka.
In a letter written on December 31 to Nalin Kumar Kateel, State BJP president, the MP has urged him to organise a programme for distributing citizenship certificates to beneficiaries and invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the event. “As many as 20,000 (potential) beneficiaries of CAA are residing in RH Camps located at Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district, which falls under my Lok Sabha constituency. I, therefore, request you to organise a programme before January 15 in Sindhanur for distribution of citizenship certificates,” he said in the letter.
