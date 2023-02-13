ADVERTISEMENT

MP urges Railway Minister to run new trains from Belagavi

February 13, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Lok Sabha member Mangala Angadi  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lok Sabha member Mangala Angadi has urged the Union government to introduce some new rail routes from Belagavi to other places.

Ms. Angadi submitted a list of demands to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking trains from Belagavi to Bengaluru and Pune, Miraj and Pandharpur in Maharashtra, Varanasi and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Vasco in Goa and Ernakulam in Kerala.

A press release from her office said that South Western Railway has completed the redevelopment of the railway station in Belagavi. It has invited tenders for a part of the new broadgauge line track between Kyarakoppa and Mummigatti under the Dharwad-Belagavi new line project.

It includes construction of 11.7 km line in Dharwad district apart from telecommunication and electrical works. The project cost is ₹243 crore and it is to be completed in two years. The total length of the line is 73 km. The existing line that passes through Khanapur is around 120 km.

