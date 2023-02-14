MP tells University of Mysore to pave way for Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion’s renovation

February 14, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, expressed his displeasure over the University of Mysore for delaying the restoration of Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion on Manasagangotri campus that is necessary towards the use of Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK) for its activities based on an understanding arrived between the University and the Department of Kannada and Culture.

“The MoU between the university and the department was ratified by the University’s Syndicate. Despite this, the University was deferring restoration towards handing over a portion of the property to the CESCK for carrying out its works,” the MP said, at a meeting with the University and Department officials at the Crawford Hall.

The MP asked why the university was withholding the restoration process and sought to know the reason for not complying with the Syndicate’s decision. “Does the university have any concern for safeguarding the mansion and the development of Kannada by letting the building for the functioning of the CESCK for certain years,” he asked.

The MP said the entire mansion will undergo the much-needed restoration if it was handed over to the CESCK and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured to sanction a sum of ₹27 crore. One portion of the building can be used by the CESCK and another portion by the University, on completion of the restoration, he informed.

Registrar V.R. Shailaja said no legal opinion was taken when the MoU, on handing over the mansion for CESCK’s use, was approved in the Syndicate meeting. Therefore, another MoU has been prepared and the same will be put before the Syndicate for an approval. Also, funds had been sought for conserving the collections of the folklore museum that exists in the mansion. An MoU, in this connection too, will be signed.

Intervening, the MP said the CESCK was only in need of four rooms and the rest can be kept by the University for its use. It is not advisable to keep the heritage property unrestored citing reasons like conservation of artefacts.

Vice-chancellor (acting) H. Rajashekar said a decision on the mansion’s restoration will be taken in two days. The reputation of the university will also increase if the CESC functions in our campus besides helping the students and researchers. It will support Kannada language development and research, he added.

Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.S. Mallikarjuna Swamy and Assistant Director Sudarshan and Syndicate members and university officials were present.