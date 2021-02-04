MP seeks funds for NH work, science lab

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra, on Wednesday, met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi and appealed him to release the funds required for construction of four-lane (National Highway 206) between Bettadahalli and Shivamogga.

Mr. Raghavendra also appealed to the Minister to provide funds required for the outer ring road of Shivamogga city, for which the State government was ready to share 50 per cent of the cost of land.

The Lok Sabha member also met Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel and submitted a memorandum seeking funds for setting up a science lab in Shivamogga and construct Rabindranath Tagore Cultural Centre in Sagar. He also appealed to the Minister to provide funds for the development of infrastructural facilities at Jog in Sagar taluk.